How the incident unraveled

Dispute between friends ends in physical fight

The get-together was hosted by Manish, who was celebrating a business deal. Nagar, who has over one lakh followers on YouTube, was present at the event. While consuming alcohol, a disagreement took place between Nagar and Manish over an unknown issue. The argument escalated into a physical fight, with the accused assaulting Nagar using sticks, reports said.

FIR filed

Police launch investigation

Following the incident, Nagar was rushed to the hospital on Monday. His condition continued to worsen due to his injuries and he died during treatment at the hospital. An FIR was registered at Dankaur Police Station, and an investigation into the matter is underway, police said. Efforts are on to arrest the accused, police added.