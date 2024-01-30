Greater Noida: YouTuber Deepak Nagar killed in brawl with friends
A YouTuber Deepak Nagar died after being attacked by his friends at a gathering in Greater Noida, reports said. The police have filed an FIR against seven people: Manish, Prince, Vicky, Yogendra, Vijay, Kapil, and Minku. The accused and the victim were said to be friends, police said. It is believed that the group was drunk when the incident took place on Sunday in Mohammadpur Gurjar village, reports said.
Dispute between friends ends in physical fight
The get-together was hosted by Manish, who was celebrating a business deal. Nagar, who has over one lakh followers on YouTube, was present at the event. While consuming alcohol, a disagreement took place between Nagar and Manish over an unknown issue. The argument escalated into a physical fight, with the accused assaulting Nagar using sticks, reports said.
Police launch investigation
Following the incident, Nagar was rushed to the hospital on Monday. His condition continued to worsen due to his injuries and he died during treatment at the hospital. An FIR was registered at Dankaur Police Station, and an investigation into the matter is underway, police said. Efforts are on to arrest the accused, police added.