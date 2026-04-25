YouTuber 'Ex-Muslim' arrested for killing boy in 1995

Popular YouTuber Saleem Wastik, also known for identifying himself as an "ex-Muslim," was arrested for the murder of a 13-year-old boy in Delhi nearly 31 years ago. The arrest was made in Ghaziabad's Loni area based on a tip-off and verification through old records, fingerprints, and photographs. Wastik has been sentenced to life imprisonment at Tihar Jail for kidnapping, extortion, and murder charges.

Crime details The case dates back to January 20, 1995 The case dates back to January 20, 1995, when Sandeep Bansal, son of a cement businessman in Delhi, went missing. His family searched for him but couldn't find him. The next day, they received a ransom call demanding ₹30,000 for his release. The kidnappers asked the family to leave the money near Loni flyover and warned against informing the police.

Arrest details The police traced Wastik through a neighbor's testimony Despite the warning, the family informed the police, and a case was registered at the Gokulpuri police station. During the investigation, a neighbor reported seeing Sandeep with a tall boy named "Masterji." This led to tracing Saleem Khan (now Wastik), then a martial arts instructor at Ramjas School, Daryaganj. He confessed and took the cops to the Mustafabad drain, where Sandeep's body was recovered.

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Accomplice arrest Both Wastik and Anil were sentenced to life imprisonment Wastik named his accomplice Anil, who was also involved in planning the crime and making ransom calls. Anil was also soon arrested. Evidence such as Sandeep's school bag, tiffin box, and watch was recovered and presented in court. On August 5, 1997, the Karkardooma Court convicted both Wastik and Anil, sentencing them to life imprisonment. They appealed their conviction in the Delhi High Court, which upheld it in 2011, but by then Wastik had absconded.

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New life He had declared himself dead and adopted new identities Wastik then declared himself dead and adopted new identities, Salim Wastik and Salim Ahmed. He lived in Karnal and Ambala, Haryana, for 10 years, working as a wardrobe maker before moving to Loni in Ghaziabad. There, he opened a women's clothing store and became a social activist and controversial YouTuber. According to NDTV, a Bollywood producer decided to make a biopic on him, giving him an advance of ₹15 lakh for the project, but Wastik was arrested before it materialized.