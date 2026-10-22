YouTuber Jason Samuel arrested in V Harish suicide probe
India
YouTuber Jason Samuel has been arrested for allegedly playing a role in the suicide of finance influencer V Harish, who was found dead near Chennai on October 20.
The case is linked to claims of cyberbullying and defamation, bringing fresh attention to the growing influence of financial content creators in India and the question of who should give financial advice to investors.
Meta suspended V Harish's account
Harish built a huge following by sharing easy finance tips but recently faced tough times: his account was suspended by Meta for regulatory issues, and he reportedly faced public allegations from Samuel.
Harish's father says these pressures led to his son's distress, calling for justice and stronger action against online harassment as the investigation continues.