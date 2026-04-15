YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy apologizes after falsely accusing Akash Singhania

Police found no evidence against Singhania

After a police investigation found no evidence against Singhania, Zdorovetskiy admitted his mistake, deleted the video everywhere, and asked fans to do the same.

Singhania is now urging people to think twice before making public accusations online, reminding everyone that due process and verification are important because mistakes made publicly can have serious consequences on innocent lives.

The whole episode has sparked new conversations about responsibility and ethics in online content.