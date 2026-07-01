YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas missing en route to police questioning
Duvvada Srinivas, an MLC from Andhra Pradesh's YSR Congress Party, has gone missing on his way to the police station for questioning about his remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.
The situation has sparked concerns about his safety and stirred up political drama in the state.
Police check CCTV, Madhuri demands answers
Srinivas left home Wednesday morning, but never made it to the station. Police are now checking CCTV footage to see if he changed routes or was possibly abducted.
Meanwhile, his wife Madhuri says this is all politically motivated and is demanding answers about her husband's whereabouts. She even faced legal action herself after protesting at the station.
Srinivas maintains he's being targeted unfairly, claiming AI-generated videos were used to frame him.