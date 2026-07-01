YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas missing en route to police questioning

Police check CCTV, Madhuri demands answers

Srinivas left home Wednesday morning, but never made it to the station. Police are now checking CCTV footage to see if he changed routes or was possibly abducted.

Meanwhile, his wife Madhuri says this is all politically motivated and is demanding answers about her husband's whereabouts. She even faced legal action herself after protesting at the station.

Srinivas maintains he's being targeted unfairly, claiming AI-generated videos were used to frame him.