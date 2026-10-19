YSRCP's Vasu Yadav climbs wall to file Tirupati mayoral nomination
India
Things got chaotic in Tirupati as YSR Congress Party's Vasu Yadav had to literally climb a wall just to submit his mayoral nomination.
The drama unfolded after YSRCP accused an unidentified person of grabbing its documents and unidentified men of roughing up media folks during Yadav's first attempt, highlighting just how tense the run-up to Andhra Pradesh's civic polls has become.
YSRCP seeks central forces, TDP denies
YSRCP says the TDP-led alliance kept blocking its candidate, despite police promises of safety.
With similar unrest popping up elsewhere, YSRCP chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is now pushing for extra security and central forces.
Meanwhile, TDP denies any foul play, insisting everyone gets a fair shot at filing nominations.