YSRCP's Vasu Yadav climbs wall to file Tirupati mayoral nomination

Things got chaotic in Tirupati as YSR Congress Party's Vasu Yadav had to literally climb a wall just to submit his mayoral nomination.

The drama unfolded after YSRCP accused an unidentified person of grabbing its documents and unidentified men of roughing up media folks during Yadav's first attempt, highlighting just how tense the run-up to Andhra Pradesh's civic polls has become.