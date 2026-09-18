Yuvraj Singh Manchanda found dead in Gurugram sewer, cremated

Manchanda was shopping in Lajpat Nagar, had lunch in a restaurant, and then left in the family car for Gurugram on September 6 but never came back; his last message was sent early the next morning.

His family filed a missing-person report when he didn't return.

Police are now waiting on the autopsy results to confirm how he died, and all other necessary legal documents, including the autopsy report and photographs, will hand over to Delhi Police for the probe.

The investigation is still ongoing.