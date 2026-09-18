Yuvraj Singh Manchanda found dead in Gurugram sewer, cremated
Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, a 31-year-old manager from Delhi, was found dead in a Gurugram sewer after being missing for days. His family believes he was murdered by people he planned to meet there.
Sadly, his body remained unidentified for several days and was cremated before his family identified him with help of photographs of the body and other details uploaded on the ZipNet portal and the belongings.
Police await autopsy, probe ongoing
Manchanda was shopping in Lajpat Nagar, had lunch in a restaurant, and then left in the family car for Gurugram on September 6 but never came back; his last message was sent early the next morning.
His family filed a missing-person report when he didn't return.
Police are now waiting on the autopsy results to confirm how he died, and all other necessary legal documents, including the autopsy report and photographs, will hand over to Delhi Police for the probe.
The investigation is still ongoing.