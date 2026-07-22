Yuvraj Singh urges dialogue as Delhi CJP student protests escalate
Yuvraj Singh has called for peaceful dialogue as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in Delhi ramp up, with students demanding education reforms and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The situation escalated on July 20 when thousands marched to Parliament but were stopped by police barricades, with reports of tear gas and lathi charges.
Arvind Kejriwal visits Jantar Mantar protesters
Singh shared on Instagram that he's said he hopes everyone can "Through dialogue we can find an amicable solution for the sake of India's future."
Protesters at Jantar Mantar are sticking it out even after police dismantled the stage.
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal dropped by to show support, while CJP also urged activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, thanking him for inspiring students but stressing his health comes first.