Zaib Zuber Ansari arrested for stabbing 2 guards in Mumbai
India
A 31-year-old man, Zaib Zuber Ansari, was arrested in Mumbai on Monday for stabbing two security guards outside an under-construction building behind Wockhardt Hospital.
Before the attack, he reportedly questioned the guards about their religion and asked them to recite the "kalma."
Both men were seriously hurt and were receiving treatment at the same hospital.
Notes mentioning ISIS found with Ansari
Police tracked Ansari down within 90 minutes using CCTV footage. He is now facing charges of attempted murder and promoting enmity and is in custody while the Anti-Terror Squad investigates.
Notes mentioning ISIS and jihad were found with him, raising concerns about possible radicalization.
Authorities are urging everyone not to spread rumors as they continue their probe.