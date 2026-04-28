Zaib Zuber Ansari arrested for stabbing 2 guards in Mumbai India Apr 28, 2026

A 31-year-old man, Zaib Zuber Ansari, was arrested in Mumbai on Monday for stabbing two security guards outside an under-construction building behind Wockhardt Hospital.

Before the attack, he reportedly questioned the guards about their religion and asked them to recite the "kalma."

Both men were seriously hurt and were receiving treatment at the same hospital.