Zakira AK arrested in Kozhikode for attacking civil excise officer
In Kozhikode, Kerala, Zakira AK was arrested on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 after she allegedly attacked a woman civil excise officer during a drug raid at a private apartment in Thamarassery.
The officer was injured in the scuffle, and Zakira was taken into custody under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
Zakira AK booked in methamphetamine cases
Zakira is not new to trouble. She has been previously booked in methamphetamine-related cases and was actually out on bail when this latest incident happened.