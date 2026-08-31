Zirakpur Raksha Bandhan sees 2 road deaths in separate crashes
India
Raksha Bandhan celebrations in Zirakpur turned tragic as two people lost their lives in separate road accidents on Friday.
Nirmala Yadav, around 35, was riding with her son to visit family when their motorcycle collided with an auto-rickshaw that suddenly turned and braked.
She fell onto the road and was fatally hit by a passing bus.
Hit-and-run kills electrician, auto-rickshaw driver charged
The auto-rickshaw driver fled, but now faces charges for rash driving and causing death by negligence.
In a separate incident, the same day, a 21-year-old electrician died in a hit-and-run while heading home for Raksha Bandhan.
Police are investigating both cases.