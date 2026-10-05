Zomato Bengaluru supervisor's Hindi demand sparks protests and police complaint
A video of a Zomato warehouse supervisor in Bengaluru telling Kannada-speaking staff to learn Hindi or risk losing their jobs was shared on X, quickly sparking protests from pro-Kannada activists.
The incident led to a police complaint on October 5, with concerns that such comments disrespect the local language and could stir up community tensions.
Supervisor Ashok apologizes in Kannada
Police filed a complaint against the supervisor, Ashok, and an NCR was registered against him. Protesters gathered outside the warehouse demanding action.
Ashok publicly apologized in Kannada, admitting his mistake and promising it would not happen again.
Zomato assured protesters they would let him go, but activists are still demanding an apology from Ashok, highlighting just how sensitive language issues remain at work in Karnataka.