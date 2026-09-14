Zomato cracks down on analog paneer in Gurgaon restaurants
India
Zomato is cracking down on analog paneer in Gurgaon restaurants after health concerns were raised by food safety officials.
Its teams are now visiting partner eateries to make sure only real dairy products are used, not synthetic substitutes made with vegetable oils.
Zomato runs vendor and supply audits
To keep things genuine, Zomato is running vendor audits and checking supply chains. Harish Bakery was inspected last week and said it uses natural paneer, while others say they are unaffected since they stick to traditional dairy.
The move follows Zomato's own ban on analog dairy dishes from its platform and aims to tackle food adulteration in the city's dining scene; Haryana has also banned analog paneer for one year.