'Zomato guy' tries to sneak into Deepinder Goyal's apartment India Feb 02, 2026

A content creator from Gurugram, Hitesh Arora, tried sneaking into ex-Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's upscale apartment by pretending to be a delivery guy for an Instagram stunt.

He wore a Zomato T-shirt and brought McDonald's food but couldn't get past security since he didn't have the flat number or approval.