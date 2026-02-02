'Zomato guy' tries to sneak into Deepinder Goyal's apartment
India
A content creator from Gurugram, Hitesh Arora, tried sneaking into ex-Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's upscale apartment by pretending to be a delivery guy for an Instagram stunt.
He wore a Zomato T-shirt and brought McDonald's food but couldn't get past security since he didn't have the flat number or approval.
After being stopped, Arora admitted on camera that his plan failed and joked that Goyal should come get the food himself.
The video quickly drew criticism online for disrespecting privacy and risking security just for views.