Zomato's Deepinder Goyal announces temple head-worn tracker pre-orders in India
India
Zomato's Deepinder Goyal announced pre-orders for Temple in India, a new head-worn health tracker.
Goyal said it could one day be used to check if pilots are fit to fly, but teased that future versions might even turn your thoughts into text; pretty wild stuff.
Temple study shows promising PPG results
Temple sits on the side of your head and uses a PPG sensor, similar to the technology found in smartwatches, to track health data.
Early studies with 60 people showed a strong link between the device's readings and actual brain blood-volume changes, so things look promising.
It's designed for comfort, even if you wear glasses, and pre-orders for Temple in India are expected to open soon.