'Zubair's crime is more serious than Khalid's': RSS leader
At an interfaith event in Delhi, RSS leader Ramlal questioned why people focus on Umar Khalid not getting bail in the 2020 Delhi riots case, but rarely mention Mohammed Zubair, who got bail quickly.
He said, "Zubair's crime is much more serious than Umar Khalid's, and the SC granted him bail immediately."
Why did this come up now?
Ramlal spoke after the Supreme Court denied bail to Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, with the court describing them as key planners in the riots case under UAPA—even after five years in jail.
Meanwhile, Zubair got interim bail back in 2022 for multiple hate speech cases in Uttar Pradesh.
What else did Ramlal say?
He also pushed back against claims that RSS controls the government.
"Mai Congress ke logon se milta hu or kehta hu jab tak aap Sangh ko gali dete rahoge, hum BJP ko support karte rahenge...," he said.
His comments were made at the event, which included attendees such as former lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung.