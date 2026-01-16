'Zubair's crime is more serious than Khalid's': RSS leader India Jan 16, 2026

At an interfaith event in Delhi, RSS leader Ramlal questioned why people focus on Umar Khalid not getting bail in the 2020 Delhi riots case, but rarely mention Mohammed Zubair, who got bail quickly.

He said, "Zubair's crime is much more serious than Umar Khalid's, and the SC granted him bail immediately."