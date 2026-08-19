Spanish almond snacks you need to taste
What's the story
Spanish cuisine is famous for its rich flavors and diverse ingredients, and almonds are no exception. These nuts are a staple in many traditional Spanish snacks, giving them a unique taste and texture. From sweet to savory, Spanish almond snacks offer a delightful experience for those looking to explore new culinary horizons. Here are some popular Spanish almond snacks that highlight the versatility of this nut in vari ous dishes.
#1
Marcona almonds: A Spanish classic
Marcona almonds are often referred to as the Queen of Almonds.
Native to Spain, these almonds are rounder and softer than regular ones.
They have a sweet, buttery flavor and are often lightly salted or fried in olive oil.
Marcona almonds can be enjoyed on their own as a snack, or used as a topping for salads and desserts.
#2
Turrón: A festive treat
Turrón is a traditional Spanish nougat made with almonds, honey, sugar, and egg white. It is mostly eaten during the festive season but can be enjoyed all year round.
There are two main types of turron: turron de Alicante, which is hard and crunchy, and turron de Jijona, which is soft and chewy.
Both varieties make for a delicious treat that highlights the natural sweetness of almonds.
#3
Almendras Garrapinadas: Candied delight
Almendras garrapinadas are candied almonds coated with sugar syrup. This popular snack can be found at fairs or markets across Spain.
The sugar coating creates a delightful crunch around the nut's natural flavor.
These candied almonds make for an excellent sweet treat to satisfy your cravings or as an accompaniment to coffee.
#4
Almonds in Spanish desserts
Almonds also play an important role in many Spanish desserts beyond turrón or garrapinadas.
They are commonly used as an ingredient or garnish in cakes like almond cake, or pastries like ensaimada de almendra from Mallorca.
Their versatility makes them an essential part of many traditional recipes, adding depth to both flavor profiles and textures.