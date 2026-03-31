What are adaptogens? 

Adaptogens are natural substances that help the body adapt to stress and promote balance. They have been used for centuries in traditional medicine to boost energy and relieve stress. Unlike stimulants, adaptogens offer a more sustainable energy boost without the crash. Here are five adaptogens that can help you boost your energy levels and relieve stress naturally.

#1 Ashwagandha: The ancient powerhouse Ashwagandha is an ancient herb famous for its stress-relieving properties. It helps lower cortisol levels, the hormone associated with stress. By balancing cortisol, ashwagandha can improve your mood and increase your stamina. Studies have shown that ashwagandha can enhance physical performance by improving strength and endurance, making it a great choice for those looking to boost their energy levels naturally.

#2 Rhodiola rosea: The fatigue fighter Rhodiola rosea is another popular adaptogen known for its fatigue-fighting properties. It works by improving the body's resistance to stressors, both physical and mental. Rhodiola has been shown to improve mental clarity and reduce fatigue by enhancing the function of neurotransmitters in the brain. This makes it an excellent option for those looking to stay focused while dealing with daily stressors.

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#3 Holy basil: The calming herb Holy basil, or Tulsi, is revered for its calming effects on the mind and body. It helps in reducing anxiety by regulating cortisol levels and enhancing serotonin production in the brain. Holy basil's unique combination of antioxidants also helps in boosting immunity and providing a gentle energy lift without causing jitters or restlessness.

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#4 Schisandra berry: The endurance enhancer Schisandra berry is famous for its ability to enhance endurance and vitality. It improves oxygen utilization in the body, which helps improve physical performance during workouts or strenuous activities. Schisandra also provides adaptogenic support by balancing adrenal function, thus promoting resilience against stressors while keeping you energized throughout the day.