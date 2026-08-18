5 must-have wood crafts from Africa
What's the story
African wood crafts are famous for their unique designs and cultural significance. This season, you can get your hands on some amazing pieces that are both affordable and beautiful. These crafts not only support local artisans but also add a touch of tradition to your home. From intricate carvings to functional items, these wood crafts offer something for everyone looking to enhance their living space with authentic African art.
#1
Hand-carved wooden bowls
Hand-carved wooden bowls are a staple in African craftsmanship.
These bowls are usually made from locally sourced hardwoods, guaranteeing durability and beauty.
Each bowl is unique owing to the natural grain patterns of the wood.
They can be used for serving food or as decorative pieces on tables or shelves.
Prices usually range from $10 to $30, making them an affordable option for those wanting to own a piece of African art.
#2
Traditional masks
Traditional African masks are not just decorative pieces; they are also steeped in cultural significance.
They are usually used in ceremonies and rituals, and are now available as decorative items for homes around the world.
These masks are usually carved from solid wood and painted with vibrant colors.
Prices for these masks can range from $15 to $50, depending on the size and intricacy of the design.
#3
Wooden sculptures
Wooden sculptures from Africa are a great way to appreciate the continent's rich artistic heritage.
These sculptures can be anything from abstract forms to representations of daily life or historical figures.
Carved by skilled artisans, they capture the essence of African culture beautifully.
Prices vary widely based on size and complexity, but generally fall between $20 and $100.
#4
Decorative wooden trays
Decorative wooden trays are a great way to add an African touch to your home while also being functional.
These trays are usually adorned with intricate carvings or painted designs that reflect traditional motifs.
They can be used for serving snacks or as organizers on coffee tables or dressers.
The price range is usually between $10 and $40, depending on the craftsmanship involved.
#5
Wooden jewelry boxes
Wooden jewelry boxes from Africa are not just practical storage solutions but also beautiful works of art.
They are usually intricately carved with patterns that tell stories or symbolize different aspects of life in various African communities.
These boxes provide an elegant way to store your precious items while adding an artistic flair to your room decor.
Prices usually range from $15 to $60, depending on size and design complexity.