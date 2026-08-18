5 must-have wood crafts from Africa

Hand-carved wooden bowls are a staple in African craftsmanship.

These bowls are usually made from locally sourced hardwoods, guaranteeing durability and beauty.

Each bowl is unique owing to the natural grain patterns of the wood.

They can be used for serving food or as decorative pieces on tables or shelves.

Prices usually range from $10 to $30, making them an affordable option for those wanting to own a piece of African art.