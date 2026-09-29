5 traditional dances that can help you relax
What's the story
African dances are famous for their lively rhythms and cultural significance. However, some of these dances can also be relaxing. These dances can help you unwind and relieve stress. They focus on slow movements and rhythmic breathing, making them perfect for relaxation. Here are five African dances that can help you relax your mind and body.
Maasai jump
Adumu: The jumping dance of the Maasai
Adumu, popularly known as the Maasai jumping dance, is a traditional dance of the Maasai people of Kenya and Tanzania.
Although the dance is famous for its energetic jumps, it also has a meditative aspect that can help you relax.
The dancers take turns jumping as high as they can, while the others chant encouragingly. This rhythmic pattern can help calm your mind.
Shaking dance
Umteyo: The shaking dance from South Africa
Umteyo, also called the shaking dance, comes from the Xhosa community in South Africa.
The dance is characterized by rapid hip movements, creating a wave-like motion through the body.
This rhythmic shaking can help release tension from muscles and promote relaxation.
The communal aspect of Umteyo also fosters a sense of connection and support among participants.
Soft shoe tradition
Isicathamiya: The soft shoe dance tradition
Isicathamiya is a South African dance form that combines soft shoe steps and vocal harmonies.
Originating from the Zulu community, this dance focuses on gentle footwork and subtle body movements.
The slow pace of Isicathamiya allows dancers to focus on their breathing, making it an excellent choice for those looking to unwind.
Fluid movement
Gwara gwara: The fluid movement dance
Gwara gwara is a contemporary dance form that originated in South Africa and has gained global popularity through social media platforms.
It features fluid arm movements, combined with rhythmic steps, that mimic waves or ripples in water.
Practicing gwara gwara can help improve flexibility while providing mental clarity through its focus on smooth transitions between poses.
Congolese craze
Ndombolo: The Congolese dance craze
Ndombolo is a popular Congolese dance style that combines fast-paced footwork and energetic hip movements.
While it may seem lively at first glance, Ndombolo also has slower variations that emphasize controlled motion over speed.
These slower versions allow dancers to focus inwardly, promoting mindfulness and relaxation amidst the energetic beats typical of Congolese music.