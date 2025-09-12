Cooking with banana peels: 5 recipes

Banana peels, usually thrown away as trash, are now being recognized for their high nutrition value and the versatility they offer in cooking. In several African cuisines, banana peels are creatively used to make delicious dishes that not only cut down on food wastage but also offer unique flavors. Here are five African dishes where banana peels take the center stage.

Dish 1 Ugandan banana peel stew In Uganda, banana peel stew is a popular dish that showcases the ingenuity of local cuisine. The peels are cleaned thoroughly and cooked with tomatoes, onions, and spices to make for a hearty stew. This dish is usually served with staple foods like rice or plantains. The use of banana peels lends a subtle sweetness and texture to the stew while also adding nutrients.

Dish 2 Ghanaian banana peel soup Ghanaian cuisine has a unique soup to offer—made from banana peels. The peels are boiled soft and blended with ingredients like garlic, ginger, and peppers to form a smooth soup base. This soup is usually seasoned with local spices to give it a kick. It is eaten as an appetizer or a light meal and highlights how traditional recipes can be sustainable.

Dish 3 Nigerian banana peel stir-fry In Nigeria, stir-frying banana peels with vegetables results in a colorful side dish that goes well with most meals. The method includes slicing the cleaned peels into thin strips and sauteing them with bell peppers, carrots, and onions in oil. Seasoned with herbs such as thyme or curry powder, this stir-fry provides both color and taste while incorporating parts of the fruit that may go to waste otherwise.

Dish 4 Tanzanian banana peel curry Tanzanian cuisine also incorporates an aromatic curry with banana peels as one of its main ingredients. After washing them thoroughly to remove the residue or bitterness from their surface layer, they're finely chopped before being added along with coconut milk-based sauces heavily infused by turmeric roots among other spices. They give off rich aromas when cooked together over low heat settings until everything melds perfectly well together—truly special indeed!