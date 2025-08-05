Amaranth leaves: 5 traditional recipes worth trying

Amaranth leaves are a staple, nutrient-rich ingredient in many African cuisines. These leaves are rich in vitamins A, C, K, and minerals such as calcium and iron. They are widely used in several traditional dishes. Amaranth leaves not only make a healthy addition to meals but also add flavor and texture to them. Here are five popular African dishes made with amaranth leaves.

Malakwang Ugandan malakwang Malakwang is a traditional Ugandan dish, which uses amaranth leaves as the main ingredient. The leaves are boiled with groundnuts to make a thick sauce. This combination makes for an excellent source of protein and nutrients. Usually served with millet bread or rice, malakwang makes for a hearty yet nutritious meal.

Efo riro Nigerian efo riro Efo riro is a popular Nigerian vegetable soup made with amaranth leaves. The dish mixes the greens with tomatoes, onions, and spices to make a delicious stew. Rich in vitamins and minerals, efo riro is commonly enjoyed with pounded yam or rice. Its vibrant taste makes it a favorite among those looking for health benefits and delicious flavors.

Sukuma wiki Kenyan sukuma wiki Mildly flavored, sukuma wiki is the everyday Kenyan dish that means "push the week." It basically uses the amaranth leaves, sauteed with onions, tomatoes and spices. This humble yet nutritious meal gives essential vitamins like A and C, while being easy on the pocket. Usually served with ugali or chapati, sukuma wiki remains an inseparable part of Kenyan cuisine.

Kontomire stew Ghanaian kontomire stew Kontomire stew from Ghana uses amaranth leaves in its rich mix of tomatoes, onions, palm oil, and spices. This stew, which is known for its strong flavors, packs in essential nutrients from iron from the greens themselves. Served over rice or boiled plantains for more nutrition, it is a hit among homes in Ghana.