For vegans: Try these superfoods in your next dish
African superfoods are taking the world by storm, as vegan diets increasingly adopt them for their nutritional benefits and versatility.
These foods, packed with essential nutrients, are not just elevating the flavor of vegan meals but also making diets more wholesome.
With plant-based eating taking off, these superfoods present exciting ways to whip up diverse and nutritious dishes.
Here are five African superfoods making waves in global vegan cuisine.
#1
Baobab: The nutrient powerhouse
Baobab is famous for its high vitamin C content, giving you as much as six times more than oranges.
The fruit is also rich in antioxidants, fiber, and essential minerals such as potassium and magnesium.
Its tangy flavor makes it a fantastic addition to smoothies, desserts, and energy bars.
Apart from adding an exotic flavor to your dish, Baobab's nutrient profile aids immunity and digestion.
#2
Moringa: The miracle tree
Moringa leaves are loaded with vitamins A and C, calcium, iron, and protein.
Commonly known as the "miracle tree," moringa is consumed in powdered form or fresh leaves in soups and salads.
Its mild earthy flavor goes with most dishes while providing anti-inflammatory benefits.
Moringa's high nutritional density makes it an excellent addition for anyone looking for plant-based protein options.
#3
Teff: The ancient grain
Teff, an ancient Ethiopian native gluten-free grain, is high in protein, fiber, iron, and calcium.
With its mild, nutty flavor, teff can be used in bread, pancakes, or porridge.
Given its small size, teff cooks quickly, leaving you with sustained energy levels throughout the day.
Ideal for anyone looking for gluten-free alternatives without compromising on nutrition, teff is a must-try!
#4
Fonio: The tiny grain with big benefits
Fonio, one of Africa's oldest cultivated grains, cooks quickly and is incorporated into pilafs or salads.
It has amino acids methionine and cysteine, which are usually absent from other grains, as well as being rich in iron, zinc, phosphorus, B-vitamins, etc., making fonio an extremely nutritious option, particularly ideal for vegans looking for complete proteins from plant-based sources.
#5
Hibiscus: More than just tea
Most of us know hibiscus flowers are used for making refreshing teas. However, they can also be used for culinary purposes as they have a tart, cranberry-like flavor.
You can use them in sauces, jams, and even baked goods.
Hibiscus provides antioxidants, vitamin C, and even lowers your blood pressure, making it the perfect addition to both sweet and savory recipes.