What's the story

African superfoods are taking the world by storm, as vegan diets increasingly adopt them for their nutritional benefits and versatility.

These foods, packed with essential nutrients, are not just elevating the flavor of vegan meals but also making diets more wholesome.

With plant-based eating taking off, these superfoods present exciting ways to whip up diverse and nutritious dishes.

Here are five African superfoods making waves in global vegan cuisine.