Moroccan vegetable tagine is a slow-cooked stew that marries a variety of vegetables with aromatic spices, including cayenne pepper.

The dish is usually prepared in a traditional tagine pot, which helps retain moisture and infuse flavors.

Carrots, zucchini, and chickpeas are commonly used ingredients. A pinch of cayenne adds heat without overpowering the other flavors, making it a balanced and satisfying meal.