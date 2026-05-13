Try these recipes with amaranth grain

Amaranth, a gluten-free grain, is becoming popular for its high protein and fiber content. The ancient grain can be a great addition to your diet if you want to boost your metabolism. Here are five easy recipes that use amaranth seeds to help you kickstart your metabolism in the morning. These dishes are not just easy to make, but also delicious and nutritious.

Dish 1 Amaranth porridge with fruits Amaranth porridge is an easy breakfast option that can be prepared in no time. Cook amaranth seeds with water or milk until they reach a creamy consistency. Top the porridge with fresh fruits, like bananas, berries, or apples, for added flavor and nutrition. The fiber content in both amaranth and fruits helps keep you full while boosting your metabolism.

Dish 2 Amaranth smoothie bowl For a refreshing start to the day, try an amaranth smoothie bowl. Blend cooked amaranth with yogurt or plant-based milk, and add spinach or kale for an extra nutrient boost. Pour the mixture into a bowl, and top with nuts, seeds, and sliced fruits for texture and taste. This smoothie bowl is packed with vitamins and minerals that support metabolic health.

Advertisement

Dish 3 Savory amaranth breakfast bowl A savory amaranth breakfast bowl can be a great way to start your day. Cooked amaranth makes the base of this dish, topped with sauteed vegetables like spinach, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Add avocado slices for healthy fats that promote metabolism. Season with herbs like basil or oregano for flavor without extra calories.

Advertisement

Dish 4 Amaranth pancakes with honey Amaranth pancakes are a delicious twist on traditional pancakes. Mix amaranth flour with baking powder, honey, or maple syrup as sweeteners, and milk or plant-based alternatives until a smooth batter forms. Cook on a skillet until golden brown on both sides. Serve warm, topped off by drizzling honey over each stack if desired.