Regular cycling significantly improves cardiovascular health by increasing heart rate

Cycling improves your health: Here's how

By Vinita Jain 10:11 am Jun 25, 202610:11 am

What's the story

Cycling is a versatile exercise that can be done indoors or outdoors, and it provides a range of health benefits. Whether you are looking to improve cardiovascular health, build muscle strength, or enhance mental well-being, cycling can be an effective and enjoyable way to achieve your fitness goals. Here are five ways cycling can boost your health, making it a must-have in your daily routine.