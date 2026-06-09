Hawthorn berries can help regulate blood pressure

Hawthorn berries: A superfood for heart health

By Simran Jeet 04:49 pm Jun 09, 202604:49 pm

What's the story

Hawthorn berries, small red fruits from the hawthorn tree, have been used in traditional medicine for centuries. These berries are known for their potential health benefits, particularly in relation to heart health. Rich in antioxidants and nutrients, hawthorn berries may offer several advantages that support cardiovascular function. Let us take a look at five surprising benefits of hawthorn berries on heart health.