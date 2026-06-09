Hawthorn berries: A superfood for heart health
What's the story
Hawthorn berries, small red fruits from the hawthorn tree, have been used in traditional medicine for centuries. These berries are known for their potential health benefits, particularly in relation to heart health. Rich in antioxidants and nutrients, hawthorn berries may offer several advantages that support cardiovascular function. Let us take a look at five surprising benefits of hawthorn berries on heart health.
Tip 1
Supports healthy blood pressure levels
Hawthorn berries are also known to help regulate blood pressure. They contain flavonoids that may improve blood vessel function and reduce arterial stiffness. This can lead to better circulation and potentially lower blood pressure levels over time. Regular consumption of hawthorn berry extracts has been associated with modest reductions in both systolic and diastolic blood pressure readings.
Tip 2
Enhances heart function
The active compounds in hawthorn berries are said to improve heart function by increasing cardiac output and reducing the workload on the heart. This is particularly beneficial for people with mild heart conditions or those looking to improve their cardiovascular health naturally. Studies have shown that hawthorn extract can improve symptoms of heart failure by enhancing the heart's pumping ability.
Tip 3
Reduces cholesterol levels
Hawthorn berries may also help lower cholesterol levels by promoting healthy lipid profiles. The antioxidants present in these berries can help reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol while increasing HDL (good) cholesterol levels. A balanced lipid profile is crucial for maintaining a healthy cardiovascular system and preventing plaque buildup in arteries.
Tip 4
Improves circulation
Improved circulation is another benefit associated with hawthorn berry consumption. The flavonoids found in these berries help dilate blood vessels, which improves blood flow throughout the body. Better circulation not only supports overall cardiovascular health but also aids other bodily functions reliant on efficient nutrient delivery and waste removal processes.
Tip 5
Provides antioxidant protection
Hawthorn berries are packed with antioxidants like vitamin C and polyphenols, which protect the heart from oxidative stress. Oxidative stress can damage cells, including those of the cardiovascular system, leading to diseases like atherosclerosis. By neutralizing free radicals, these antioxidants help keep the heart healthy and lower the risk of developing heart disease.