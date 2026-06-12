These classic Indian desserts refuse to fade away

#4

Malpua: A festive favorite returns

Malpua consists of deep-fried pancakes made from flour batter mixed with coconut or khoya. These are soaked in sugar syrup before serving hot or cold during festivals like Holi or Diwali celebrations across India. After fading from menus over time due to changing preferences toward lighter desserts, malpua has returned. It is now being embraced once more. This is because of nostalgia-driven demand among consumers seeking comfort foods from childhood memories.