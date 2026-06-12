These classic Indian desserts refuse to fade away
What's the story
Indian sweets have always been a part of the country's rich cultural heritage. While some have always been in vogue, others are making a comeback. These ancient sweets, which are slowly disappearing from the modern-day dessert scene, are now being revived by chefs and food enthusiasts. Here's a look at five such sweets that are making a comeback.
#1
Reviving the lost art of puran poli
Puran poli is a traditional sweet flatbread stuffed with a mixture of jaggery and split yellow gram. This delicacy was once a staple during festivals and special occasions. However, its popularity waned over the years as newer desserts took center stage. Today, chefs are reintroducing puran poli by experimenting with different fillings and serving it with innovative accompaniments like flavored milk or ice cream.
#2
Chandrakala: A sweet pastry delight
Chandrakala is a crescent-shaped pastry filled with a sweet mixture of khoya and sugar syrup. Once popular in North India, this delicacy has seen a decline in recent years. However, its intricate preparation process and unique flavor profile are now attracting attention once again. Bakers are reviving chandrakala by offering variations that cater to modern tastes, while preserving its traditional essence.
#3
Kharwas: A milk-based delicacy
Kharwas is prepared using fresh colostrum milk, which is thickened with sugar and flavored with cardamom or saffron. This creamy dessert was once cherished for its unique texture and subtle sweetness. With the growing interest in traditional recipes, kharwas is making a comeback as people seek out authentic experiences through age-old culinary traditions.
#4
Malpua: A festive favorite returns
Malpua consists of deep-fried pancakes made from flour batter mixed with coconut or khoya. These are soaked in sugar syrup before serving hot or cold during festivals like Holi or Diwali celebrations across India. After fading from menus over time due to changing preferences toward lighter desserts, malpua has returned. It is now being embraced once more. This is because of nostalgia-driven demand among consumers seeking comfort foods from childhood memories.
#5
Sooji ka halwa: Semolina's sweet revival
Sooji ka halwa, a semolina-based dessert flavored with ghee, sugar, nuts, and raisins, has been a favorite for ages. It is especially loved during festive occasions and family gatherings. Over time, it has faded from the limelight as newer, trendy sweets took over. But now, there's a renewed interest in this classic dish. It is being driven by nostalgia and a desire for comforting, traditional recipes.