Transform your pasta night by making a creamy avocado sauce

Make the most of avocados with these recipes

By Vinita Jain 11:44 am Jun 10, 202611:44 am

What's the story

Avocados are the ultimate versatile fruit, famous for their creamy texture and rich flavor. They are loaded with healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals, making them a perfect addition to any meal. Be it a snack or a full meal, avocados can be used in several recipes. Here are five delicious avocado recipes that you can easily prepare at home.