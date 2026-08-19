5 banana-based dishes to try during Onam
What's the story
Onam is a time for festive meals, family gatherings, and plenty of traditional Kerala flavors. Bananas are a familiar part of this cuisine and appear in everything from savory dishes to sweet treats. During the festival, they bring natural sweetness, a soft texture, or a hearty bite to the table. Here are five banana-based dishes worth trying this Onam.
#1
Pazham pori
Pazham pori is a popular Kerala snack made by coating ripe banana slices in a simple flour batter and deep-frying them until golden.
The result is crispy on the outside and soft and sweet inside.
Enjoyed throughout the year, these comforting banana fritters can make a delicious addition to festive Onam-time tea and snack spreads.
#2
Ethakka mezhukkupuratti
Ethakka mezhukkupuratti is a simple Kerala stir-fry made with raw bananas.
The banana pieces are cooked with spices and coconut oil until they are soft and lightly roasted.
It has a mild, savory flavor that goes well with rice and other Onam dishes.
It is an easy and tasty way to enjoy raw bananas during the festive season.
#3
Banana halwa
Banana halwa is a popular sweet made by cooking ripe bananas with sugar and ghee until thick and smooth.
The bananas give the halwa a naturally sweet, fruity taste, while ghee adds richness.
Soft and chewy, this dessert is often cut into small pieces and makes a lovely addition to an Onam feast.
#4
Banana avial
Banana can also find a place in avial, the famous Kerala vegetable preparation traditionally made with mixed vegetables, coconut, yogurt, and aromatic seasonings.
Raw banana adds a pleasant firmness and mild flavor to the dish.
Served alongside rice, it brings together creamy, tangy, and subtly spiced notes that fit naturally into an elaborate Onam sadya.
#5
Unniyappam
Unniyappam is a beloved Kerala sweet made using ingredients such as rice flour, jaggery, coconut, and ripe banana.
Small portions of batter are cooked until browned on the outside while remaining soft within.
The banana contributes natural sweetness and a pleasant texture.
These bite-sized treats make an inviting dessert or snack during festive gatherings.