Love basil? You'll enjoy these recipes

Basil is one of those herbs that can add a whole new flavor to many dishes. The fresh and aromatic herb is a favorite across several cuisines. Be it a dinner party that you're hosting or just a new dish that you're trying, basil can be the star of your kitchen. Here are five basil-inspired treats to try for any occasion, with delightful flavors and easy preparation.

Dish 1 Basil pesto pasta delight Basil pesto pasta has been a classic because of the richness of fresh basil, garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil. This simple yet delectable treat can be prepared under 30 minutes. Toss your favorite pasta with this vibrant green sauce and you have a quick meal ready to impress guests or satiate family members on a busy weeknight.

Dish 2 Caprese salad with fresh basil Italian favorite Caprese salad has always been loved for its simplicity and freshness. All you need to do is layer slices of ripe tomatoes with mozzarella cheese and fresh basil leaves. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar for extra flavor. Not only does this salad look appealing, but it also tastes amazing and goes well with any main course or as a light appetizer.

Drink 1 Basil-infused lemonade refreshment For a refreshing beverage option, try making basil-infused lemonade. Just muddle fresh basil leaves with lemon juice and sugar before adding water to create this thirst-quenching drink. The combination of tangy lemon and aromatic basil gives an unexpected twist on traditional lemonade, making it perfect for summer gatherings or casual afternoons at home.

Dish 3 Tomato basil bruschetta appetizer Tomato basil bruschetta is an easy-to-make appetizer. All you need is to top toasted bread with diced tomatoes mixed with chopped fresh basil leaves, garlic, olive oil, salt, and pepper. These bite-sized delights can be served at parties or as part of an antipasto platter with other Italian-inspired snacks like olives or marinated vegetables.