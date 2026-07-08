Explore these hidden gems in Gujarat
What's the story
Gujarat, a western Indian state, is famous for its rich culture and history. But, apart from the popular tourist spots, several lesser-known places promise an offbeat experience. These hidden gems give you a glimpse of the state's diverse landscapes and traditions, away from the usual tourist crowds. Exploring these sites can be a unique journey into Gujarat's unexplored beauty.
#1
The serene Rann of Kutch
The Rann of Kutch is a vast salt desert that stretches across the state. Famous for its surreal landscape and stunning sunsets, this place is best visited during the Rann Utsav festival. The festival showcases local handicrafts, music, and dance forms, giving you a taste of the region's culture. The stark white expanse of the desert makes for an ideal backdrop for photography enthusiasts.
#2
Ancient stepwells of Patan
Patan is home to some of India's most exquisite stepwells, which are architectural marvels of the past. The Rani ki Vav stepwell is particularly famous for its intricate carvings and design. These stepwells were built to store water in ancient times but now serve as a reminder of India's engineering prowess. Visiting these sites gives you a glimpse into Gujarat's historical significance.
#3
Gir National Park: Home to Asiatic lions
Gir National Park is one of the last remaining habitats of the Asiatic lion. Spanning over 1,400 square kilometers, this park offers safari tours where you can spot these majestic creatures in their natural habitat. Apart from lions, the park is also home to various species of birds and other wildlife, making it a perfect destination for nature lovers.
#4
Vibrant culture at Modhera Sun Temple
Located on the banks of the Pushpavati River, Modhera Sun Temple is dedicated to Surya, the Sun God. The temple is famous for its beautiful architecture and exquisite carvings depicting mythological scenes. The best time to visit is during the equinoxes when sunlight illuminates certain parts of the temple complex, adding to its charm.
#5
Scenic beauty at Saputara hill station
Saputara Hill Station provides a refreshing escape from the heat with its cool climate and lush greenery. Located on the Western Ghats, it offers panoramic views of valleys below. You can explore nearby attractions like Gira Falls or take a boat ride on Saputara Lake. The place is ideal for trekking enthusiasts looking for adventure amid nature's bounty.