Explore these hidden gems in Gujarat

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Ancient stepwells of Patan

Patan is home to some of India's most exquisite stepwells, which are architectural marvels of the past. The Rani ki Vav stepwell is particularly famous for its intricate carvings and design. These stepwells were built to store water in ancient times but now serve as a reminder of India's engineering prowess. Visiting these sites gives you a glimpse into Gujarat's historical significance.