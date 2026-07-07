Engaging in agility ladder drills can significantly improve cardiovascular health

5 reasons to add agility ladder drills to your workout

By Vinita Jain 10:19 am Jul 07, 202610:19 am

What's the story

Agility ladder drills are a staple in many training regimens, but they offer more than just improved footwork. These drills can enhance various aspects of physical fitness, making them a valuable addition to any workout routine. From boosting cardiovascular health to improving coordination and balance, agility ladder drills provide a comprehensive workout that goes beyond basic agility training. Here are five surprising benefits of incorporating these drills into your fitness routine.