While wall push-ups primarily target the upper body, they also engage the core muscles significantly

5 surprising benefits of wall push-ups

By Vinita Jain 12:22 pm Jun 11, 202612:22 pm

What's the story

Wall push-ups are a simple yet effective exercise that can be performed almost anywhere. They are particularly beneficial for beginners or those looking to improve their upper body strength without the strain of traditional push-ups. This exercise targets the chest, shoulders, and triceps, while also engaging the core muscles. Here are five surprising benefits of incorporating wall push-ups into your fitness routine.