Basant Panchami 2026: Where to celebrate the festival in India

Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, heralds the arrival of spring in India. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the deity of wisdom and arts. It is celebrated with much fervor across the country, with people donning yellow clothes and offering prayers. From quiet rituals to lively kite flying sessions, each region has its own unique way of celebrating this vibrant occasion. Here are five best places in India to celebrate Basant Panchami 2026.

Celebration Kolkata: A hub of devotion and celebration In Kolkata, Basant Panchami is celebrated with immense devotion. Schools and colleges organize Saraswati Puja, where students dress in yellow and offer flowers, books, and prayers to the goddess. The city also sets up community pandals for the occasion. Temples like Dakshineswar and Belur Math become peaceful havens during this time. Traditional dishes such as khichuri, beguni, and sandesh are prepared at home to mark the festival.

Kite flying Jaipur: A city of colorful skies Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, celebrates Basant Panchami with a unique twist, kite flying. The city's sky is filled with colorful kites as people gather on rooftops to celebrate. Temples and palaces are decorated in yellow, adding to the festive atmosphere. The weather is perfect for outdoor celebrations, making Jaipur a lively and vibrant place during this festival.

Spirituality Ujjain: A spiritual celebration Ujjain, one of India's holiest cities, offers a more subdued and spiritual celebration of Basant Panchami. Special prayers are held at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, with devotees visiting early in the morning. Cultural programs are organized near the Shipra River and simple foods like poha and jalebi form an integral part of this day-long celebration.

Spirituality Varanasi: A soulful celebration In Varanasi, the ghats of the Ganges are illuminated with lamps on Basant Panchami. Saraswati Puja is performed across temples, schools, and homes in the city. Morning boat rides offer a beautiful view of prayers and chants. Street food like kachori-sabzi and malaiyo brings warmth and flavor to this timeless festival in Varanasi.