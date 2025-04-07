Sleep under the stars: Stargazing destinations you'll love
For wanderlust souls who love the night sky, stargazing is the perfect way to travel.
From the quietest of deserts to the highest of observatories, there are plenty of places across the world that offer a breathtaking view of the stars.
Here, we've listed some of the best stargazing spots across the globe, each with its own unique celestial experience.
Hawaii's peak
Mauna Kea's celestial wonders
Mauna Kea in Hawaii is famous for its clear skies and negligible light pollution, making it the perfect spot for stargazing.
At over 13,000 feet, this dormant volcano offers one of the clearest views of the night sky on Earth.
Its summit is home to several world-class observatories that aid astronomical research.
Visitors can take guided tours or use telescopes at visitor centers to explore constellations and planets.
Chilean skies
Atacama Desert's starry nights
The Atacama Desert in Chile is among the driest places on Earth and features some of the clearest skies for stargazing.
Its higher altitude and low humidity make for ideal conditions to get a glimpse of celestial bodies without the obstruction of clouds or moisture.
The area also hosts several observatories for tourists looking to catch stunning sights of galaxies and nebulae through powerful telescopes.
New Zealand's gem
Aoraki Mackenzie Dark Sky Reserve
Located in New Zealand's South Island, Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve provides perfect conditions for stargazers looking for unpolluted skies.
Spanning over 4,300sqkm, this reserve encompasses the Mount Cook National Park as well as Lake Tekapo Village—both of which are popular among astronomy lovers for their absence of artificial lighting sources in the vicinity.
Canadian wilderness
Jasper National Park's cosmic views
Alberta's Jasper National Park, Canada's second-largest dark sky preserve, is ideal for superb stargazing amid mountains.
Free from the urban light pollution, it offers clear views for most of the year. Only cloudy weather may sometimes limit the visibility but that doesn't stop enthusiasts.
With the right preparation, you would have rewarding experiences witnessing the wonders of universe in this beautiful natural setting.