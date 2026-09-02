Try these easy braids for your next festive celebration
What's the story
Braided hairstyles are a timeless classic that can make any outfit festive and elegant. They are perfect for any occasion, be it a wedding, a party, or a family get-together. With a little creativity, you can take your braids up a notch and make them look extra special. Here are five braided hairstyles that will make you stand out in any festive occasion.
#1
Classic French braid with twist
The classic French braid with a twist is a perfect combination of elegance and style.
Start by taking three sections of hair at the crown of your head.
As you braid downwards, add small sections from each side to the main braid.
This technique gives you volume and a sophisticated look, ideal for formal events.
#2
Bohemian fishtail braid
The bohemian fishtail braid is all about that relaxed, yet chic vibe.
To achieve this look, split your hair into two sections and take small pieces from each section to cross over one another until you reach the end.
This braid works best with slightly wavy or textured hair, giving it an effortless boho charm.
#3
Dutch braid crown
The Dutch braid crown is an absolute showstopper for festive occasions.
Start by parting your hair down the middle and creating two Dutch braids on either side of your head.
Once you reach the nape of your neck, pin both braids across the top like a crown.
This hairstyle adds an element of grandeur and is perfect for any celebration.
#4
Waterfall braid ponytail
The waterfall braid ponytail is a fun, flirty hairstyle that adds movement and grace.
Start by creating a waterfall braid on one side of your head, letting some strands fall through as you go.
Once done, secure it all into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck for an elegant finish.
#5
Half-up braided bun
The half-up braided bun is the perfect combination of simplicity and elegance.
Take the top half of your hair and create two small braids on either side of your head.
Twist them together into a bun at the back, securing them with pins or elastics.
This hairstyle is perfect for those who want an easy yet classy look for any festive occasion.