Bun hairstyles to try when you want a polished look
What's the story
Buns are the perfect versatile hairstyle that can be worn for any occasion. Be it a formal event or a casual outing, buns can be styled in so many ways to suit your taste and outfit. Here are five bun styles every woman must try, each offering a unique look and feel. From classic to modern, these buns are perfect for any hair type and length.
#1
Classic ballerina bun
The classic ballerina bun is a timeless style that exudes elegance and simplicity. It is perfect for formal occasions or professional settings.
To achieve this look, gather your hair into a high ponytail, twist it around the base, and secure it with pins or an elastic band.
This sleek style keeps hair off the face and neck, making it ideal for warm weather or active environments.
#2
Messy top knot
The messy top knot is the quintessential go-to for a relaxed, yet chic look.
This one is super easy to create; just pull your hair into a high ponytail, twist it loosely around the base, and secure with bobby pins or an elastic band.
Perfect for casual outings or lazy days at home, this bun looks effortlessly stylish while keeping your hair out of the way.
#3
Low chignon bun
The low chignon bun oozes sophistication and is perfect for weddings or evening events.
Start by gathering your hair at the nape of your neck, twist it into a loose coil, and secure with pins or an elastic band.
This understated style adds an air of grace to any outfit, without being too over-the-top.
#4
Braided bun
A braided bun gives you the best of both worlds: the intricate detail of braids and the elegance of a bun.
To create this look, braid sections of your hair before twisting them into a bun at the desired height on your head.
This style adds texture and interest while keeping everything neatly in place.
#5
Half-up twisted bun
The half-up twisted bun gives you the best of both worlds: the elegance of an updo and the casual vibe of loose hair.
Just twist sections from each side of your head toward the center before pinning them into place above a low ponytail or leaving them down if you prefer.
This one is great for adding volume around the crown while keeping things tidy below.