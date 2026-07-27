5 bun styles you didn't know you needed
What's the story
Buns are the best way to style your hair on a hot, humid day. They keep your hair off your neck and give you a polished look without much effort. From sleek to messy, there are a number of bun styles that suit different occasions and hair types. Here are five easy bun styles that can be your best friends on humid days.
#1
Classic high bun
The classic high bun is a go-to for many, thanks to its simplicity and elegance. It is perfect for those who want to keep their hair off their face while looking chic.
To create this style, gather all your hair at the crown of your head, and twist it into a tight coil.
Secure with bobby pins or an elastic band for a neat finish.
#2
Messy top knot
The messy top knot is ideal for casual outings or when you are short on time but still want to look stylish.
This bun gives off an effortless vibe while keeping the hair off your neck.
Simply pull your hair into a high ponytail, twist it loosely around the base, and secure with pins or an elastic band, letting some strands fall naturally.
#3
Low chignon
A low chignon is perfect for formal events or professional settings where you want to keep it sophisticated, yet comfortable in humid weather.
Gather your hair at the nape of your neck, twist it into a loose coil, and secure it with bobby pins or a hair tie.
This style works well with medium to long hair lengths.
#4
Braided bun
Combining braids with buns gives you texture and volume, which is perfect for humid days when frizz is a problem.
Start by braiding sections of your hair before twisting them into a bun at the back or side of your head, depending on preference.
Secure with pins or bands as needed.
#5
Half-up bun
The half-up bun gives you the best of both worlds, allowing you to enjoy the benefits of both loose locks and an updo at the same time.
Take half the top section of your dampened locks and twist them into a small-sized coiled knot on top of your head.
Secure it with pins or bands, leaving the rest of your tresses flowing freely below it.