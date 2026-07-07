5 cabbage-based dishes you'll love

Dish 1

Nigerian cabbage jollof

Nigerian cabbage jollof is a twist on the classic jollof rice, substituting rice with finely shredded cabbage. The dish is cooked with tomatoes, onions, and spices to give a rich flavor profile. It's an ideal low-carb option for those who want to enjoy the taste of traditional jollof without the carbs of rice. The dish is usually served with plantains or other vegetables on the side.