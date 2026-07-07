5 cabbage-based dishes you'll love
What's the story
Cabbage is a staple in many African cuisines, providing a versatile and nutritious base for a variety of dishes. From savory stews to refreshing salads, cabbage is used in creative ways across the continent. Here are five unique African dishes that highlight the diverse culinary uses of cabbage, each offering a distinct taste and cultural significance.
Dish 1
Nigerian cabbage jollof
Nigerian cabbage jollof is a twist on the classic jollof rice, substituting rice with finely shredded cabbage. The dish is cooked with tomatoes, onions, and spices to give a rich flavor profile. It's an ideal low-carb option for those who want to enjoy the taste of traditional jollof without the carbs of rice. The dish is usually served with plantains or other vegetables on the side.
Dish 2
Ethiopian cabbage wat
Cabbage wat is an Ethiopian stew that combines cabbage with potatoes and carrots, all simmered in a blend of spices like turmeric and ginger. This hearty dish is often served with injera, a sourdough flatbread, that complements its flavors beautifully. Cabbage wat is not just comforting but also packed with nutrients, making it a popular choice among locals.
Dish 3
Kenyan sukuma wiki
Sukuma wiki literally means push the week in Swahili, referring to its role as an affordable vegetable that stretches meals throughout the week. This Kenyan staple consists of sauteed greens, usually kale or collard greens, cooked with onions and tomatoes. Cabbage can also be added for extra texture and flavor. Sukuma wiki is usually paired with ugali or rice for a complete meal.
Dish 4
Ghanaian cabbage stew
Ghanaian cabbage stew mixes shredded cabbage with beans or lentils for protein enrichment. The stew is flavored with peppers, onions, and spices like thyme or bay leaves for depth of flavor. It is a filling meal option ideal for lunch or dinner servings alike. It goes well when paired alongside boiled plantains or yams on your plate.
Dish 5
South African sweet-and-sour cabbage
This South African dish gives a sweet-and-sour twist to cabbage by adding vinegar and sugar to the mix. The result is a tangy, sweet, and savory dish that goes well with grilled vegetables and other sides. The dish highlights the adaptability of cabbage in different cuisines, making it a beloved choice for home cooks and restaurants alike.