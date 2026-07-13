These coastal villages reveal the best of Wales
What's the story
Wales is dotted with several coastal villages that are a perfect combination of natural beauty and rich history. These villages give you a chance to explore the stunning coastline and enjoy a peaceful retreat. From colorful houses to ancient castles, each village has its own unique charm. Here are five such villages that will give you an unforgettable experience.
#1
Tenby: A historic seaside town
Tenby is famous for its medieval town walls and beautiful beaches. The village has three sandy beaches and a picturesque harbor.
You can explore the narrow streets, lined with colorful Georgian houses, and visit the Tudor Merchant's House to get a glimpse of its history.
The nearby Caldey Island is also accessible by boat, adding to Tenby's appeal.
#2
Aberdaron: Gateway to Bardsey Island
Aberdaron is a small village on the Llyn Peninsula, famous for its stunning views of Bardsey Island.
The village has a beautiful beach and offers opportunities for hiking along the Wales Coast Path.
Aberdaron's history is evident in its ancient churches and traditional cottages.
The local bakery is famous for its delicious bread and pastries.
#3
Llangrannog: A hidden gem
Llangrannog is a small, picturesque village, nestled between steep cliffs on Cardigan Bay.
The sandy beach is perfect for swimming or just relaxing.
The village has a few shops and cafes, serving local produce like ice cream made from sea buckthorn berries found in the area.
For those looking for some adventure, there are plenty of coastal walks with breathtaking views.
#4
Criccieth: A castle by the sea
Criccieth is famous for its beautiful beach and the imposing Criccieth Castle that overlooks it.
The castle gives you panoramic views of Snowdonia National Park and the Llyn Peninsula.
The village has a few shops selling handmade crafts and souvenirs, and cafes serving traditional Welsh dishes made from locally sourced ingredients.
#5
Portmeirion: An architectural marvel
Portmeirion is an architectural marvel, designed by Sir Clough Williams-Ellis in the style of Mediterranean villages.
The colorful buildings are set in lush gardens, right on the coast of North Wales.
This makes it a perfect spot for photography enthusiasts. They can capture the stunning contrast of vibrant colors against the serene blue waters of the surrounding sea.