5 bangs styles that can instantly change your look
What's the story
Bangs have always been a go-to option for those looking to add a bit of flair to their hairstyles. They can easily transform your look without making drastic changes. From the 1960s to now, bangs have been a constant in the fashion world, giving versatility and style. Let's take a look at five classic bangs styles that continue to be timeless favorites.
#1
The iconic blunt bangs
Blunt bangs are characterized by their straight-across cut, usually above the eyebrows.
This style gives an edgy and modern look, making it a favorite among those wanting to make a statement.
Blunt bangs go well with straight hair, but they can also be styled with waves for a softer look.
They frame the face beautifully and highlight the eyes.
#2
Soft curtain bangs
Curtain bangs are parted down the middle or slightly off-center, framing the face like curtains.
This style is soft and versatile, suiting different face shapes and hair types.
Curtain bangs can be worn with long or short hair, adding volume and movement without overwhelming the features.
They are low-maintenance, yet stylish.
#3
Wispy side-swept bangs
Wispy side-swept bangs give a delicate touch to any hairstyle by being cut at an angle and lightly textured.
This style is perfect for those who want subtlety but still want to add some interest around their forehead area.
Wispy side-swept bangs go well with layered hairstyles, but they can be added to straight or wavy hair for an effortless charm.
#4
Retro feathered bangs
Feathered bangs take inspiration from retro styles of past decades, where layers were added for texture and movement.
These bangs are usually longer on the sides, and shorter in the middle, giving a feather-like appearance when styled back with volume-boosting products like mousse or volumizing spray.
#5
Arched eyebrow-length bangs
Arched eyebrow-length bangs give a sophisticated touch by curving gently over the brows, accentuating them beautifully.
This style works best on medium-length or long hair that has been straightened out with flat irons, if necessary.
It provides a polished finish, ideal for formal occasions, while still being versatile enough for everyday wear.