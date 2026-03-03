To know more about human nature, read these books

Maya Angelou, the celebrated poet and author, was a firm believer in the power of literature to inspire and educate. She often recommended classic books that had shaped her own life and thoughts. These works, which span various genres and time periods, offer timeless insights into human nature and society. Here are five classic books that Maya Angelou recommended for their profound impact on readers.

#1 'Pride and Prejudice' by Jane Austen Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen is a classic novel that delves into themes of love, class, and social expectations. The story revolves around Elizabeth Bennet as she navigates the complexities of her society. Angelou admired Austen's keen observation of human behavior and her ability to weave humor into serious matters. This book is still loved for its witty dialogue and memorable characters.

#2 'The Count of Monte Cristo' by Alexandre Dumas Alexandre Dumas' The Count of Monte Cristo is an epic tale of revenge, justice, and redemption. The novel follows Edmond Dantes as he transforms from a wronged sailor into a man of power seeking vengeance against those who betrayed him. Angelou appreciated Dumas' masterful storytelling that keeps readers engaged while exploring deep moral questions.

#3 'Their Eyes Were Watching God' by Zora Neale Hurston Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston is a landmark work in African American literature. The novel follows Janie Crawford on her journey toward self-discovery through three marriages. Angelou admired Hurston's lyrical prose and her authentic capture of the essence of Southern Black culture.

#4 'To Kill a Mockingbird' by Harper Lee To Kill a Mockingbird tackles issues of racism and injustice through the eyes of Scout Finch in the 1930s Alabama. The novel is a poignant exploration of morality, empathy, and understanding in the face of prejudice. Maya Angelou loved how Lee used simple yet powerful storytelling to shine a light on complex social issues.