These classic hairstyles are perfect for busy days
What's the story
For those busy mornings when you hardly have any time to spare, classic hairstyles can be a lifesaver. These timeless looks are not only easy to create, but also give you a polished appearance in no time. Be it a rushed commute or an early meeting, these hairstyles will have you looking put together without spending too much time. Here are five classic hairstyles that are perfect for busy mornings.
Tip 1
The sleek ponytail
The sleek ponytail is a go-to hairstyle for many, owing to its simplicity and elegance.
Just gather your hair at the nape or crown of your head, and secure it with an elastic band.
For a polished finish, use a little gel or serum to tame flyaways.
This style works well for all hair types and can be dressed up with accessories, if needed.
Tip 2
The messy bun
The messy bun is the perfect hairstyle for those days when you have no time to spare but still want to look chic.
Just twist your hair into a loose bun and secure it with a few pins or an elastic band.
This laid-back style is perfect for casual outings, as well as professional settings.
Tip 3
The half-up half-down twist
The half-up, half-down twist gives you the best of both worlds by keeping some hair away from your face while letting the rest flow freely.
Take two sections from either side of your head, twist them towards the back, and pin them together with bobby pins or a small clip.
This hairstyle adds a touch of sophistication without requiring much effort.
Tip 4
The low braid
A low braid is an easy yet effective way to keep your hair neatly tied back while adding some texture to it.
Start by gathering all your hair at the nape of your neck and braid it loosely downward. Secure it with an elastic band at the end.
This style works particularly well with medium to long-length hair.
Tip 5
The side part bob
For those with shorter hair, the side part bob is an easy option that requires minimal styling time but maximum impact.
Just part your hair deeply on one side, and smooth it down with a brush or comb.
Use some styling product if you want more definition in the layers or volume at the roots.