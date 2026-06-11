The best hairstyles for naturally curly hair
What's the story
Naturally curly hair can be a joy to style, but it often comes with its own set of challenges. From frizz to lack of definition, curly hair needs special attention and care. However, with the right hairstyles, you can embrace your curls and look effortlessly chic. Here are five classic hairstyles that work wonders for naturally curly hair, providing both style and practicality.
Short curls
The timeless bob
The bob is a classic hairstyle that looks great with naturally curly hair. This cut gives you a neat frame around the face, while letting your curls shine. A chin-length bob can give you volume and bounce, making it perfect for those with finer curls. For a more modern twist, try an asymmetrical bob, where one side is slightly longer than the other.
Curly updo
The elegant updo
An elegant updo is perfect for special occasions or professional settings. By twisting and pinning back sections of curly hair, you can create a sophisticated look that keeps your curls in check. This style not only keeps hair off the face but also highlights the natural texture of your curls. Adding decorative pins or clips can enhance this look even more.
Curly ponytail
The playful ponytail
A ponytail is an easy, yet stylish option for naturally curly hair. By gathering your curls into a high or low ponytail, you can achieve a playful and youthful appearance. To add volume, tease the crown before tying back your hair. Using a scrunchie or fabric-covered band can prevent breakage and maintain curl integrity.
Layered curls
The layered cut
Layers are ideal for adding movement and dimension to naturally curly hair. By cutting layers throughout the length of your curls, you reduce bulkiness while enhancing natural wave patterns. This cut works well with medium to long-length hair, allowing curls to fall freely, without looking weighed down.
Side-parted curls
The side part style
A simple side part can do wonders for naturally curly hair by adding depth and interest. Parting your curls to one side creates asymmetry, drawing attention to facial features like cheekbones or jawlines. This style is versatile enough to be worn casually or dressed up, depending on occasion requirements.