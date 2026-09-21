5 traditional Indian braids that never go out of style
What's the story
Braids have always been a part of Indian culture, providing a perfect mix of tradition and style. These hairstyles are not just practical but also add an elegant touch to any look. From the simple to the intricate, Indian braids can be worn for any occasion, be it a wedding or a casual outing. Here are five classic Indian braided hairstyles that never go out of style.
#1
The timeless classic braid
The classic braid is a go-to hairstyle for many. It is simple yet elegant, making it perfect for daily wear, as well as special occasions.
To achieve this look, all you need to do is divide your hair into three sections and interlace them together from top to bottom.
This style keeps your hair neat while giving you a sophisticated look.
#2
The intricate fishtail braid
The fishtail braid is an intricate hairstyle that is sure to turn heads.
It is created by taking small sections of hair from either side and crossing them over each other repeatedly.
Although it may seem complicated at first, with some practice, anyone can master this beautiful braid.
It is perfect for formal events or when you want to add some flair to your outfit.
#3
The traditional gajra braid
The *gajra* braid is a traditional Indian hairstyle, usually adorned with flowers like jasmine or rose.
This braid is usually worn during festivals or weddings, adding a touch of elegance and fragrance to the hairdo.
The combination of flowers with the braid makes it a favorite among those who want to embrace cultural beauty.
#4
The stylish waterfall braid
The waterfall braid is a modern twist on traditional braiding techniques.
It involves letting some strands fall freely, creating a cascading effect down the back of your head.
This hairstyle adds volume and movement, making it ideal for those who want something unique, yet stylish, without compromising on elegance.
#5
The double braided crown
The double braided crown gives you an elegant, regal look. This involves creating two separate braids on either side of your head and wrapping them around like a crown.
This hairstyle is perfect for special occasions where you want to make a statement with your hair.
It combines traditional braiding techniques with a modern twist, giving you a sophisticated and stylish appearance.