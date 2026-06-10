Minimalist hairstyles for an effortlessly chic style
What's the story
Minimalist hairstyles focus on simplicity and elegance, making them perfect for those who want to look effortlessly chic. These hairstyles are easy to maintain and can be styled in a matter of minutes, making them ideal for busy mornings or anyone who prefers a low-maintenance look. Here are five classic techniques that can give you a sleek, minimalist hairstyle without much hassle.
Technique 1
The perfect low bun
A low bun is the epitome of sophistication and simplicity. To achieve this look, gather your hair at the nape of your neck and secure it with an elastic band. Twist the ponytail around itself to form a bun, and secure it with bobby pins. This style works well for both casual and formal occasions, giving you a polished appearance without any fuss.
Technique 2
Sleek ponytail with a twist
The sleek ponytail is an all-time favorite for its versatility and ease. Start by straightening your hair with a flat iron for that smooth finish. Gather your hair into a high or mid-level ponytail using an elastic band. For an added touch, wrap a small section of hair around the base of the ponytail to hide the band, securing it with a bobby pin.
Technique 3
Straightened bob cut
A straightened bob cut is perfect for those who want a minimalist look with short hair. Use a flat iron to straighten your bob, making sure each section is sleek, smooth, and elegant. This style highlights facial features while keeping things simple.
Technique 4
Half-up half-down twist
The half-up, half-down twist gives you the best of both worlds. Take two sections from either side of your head and twist them towards the back, pinning them together with bobby pins or small clips. This way, you get texture without losing the minimalist vibe.
Technique 5
Side part sleek look
A side part can change everything about how you style your hair while keeping it minimalist at heart. Part your dampened or slightly wet hair on one side using a comb, then apply styling gel or mousse evenly throughout strands before blow-drying, if needed. This gives volume where necessary while keeping everything else under control, too!