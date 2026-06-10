A low bun is the epitome of sophistication and simplicity

Minimalist hairstyles for an effortlessly chic style

By Vinita Jain 12:43 pm Jun 10, 202612:43 pm

What's the story

Minimalist hairstyles focus on simplicity and elegance, making them perfect for those who want to look effortlessly chic. These hairstyles are easy to maintain and can be styled in a matter of minutes, making them ideal for busy mornings or anyone who prefers a low-maintenance look. Here are five classic techniques that can give you a sleek, minimalist hairstyle without much hassle.