Strengthen your torso with these 5 exercises

Torso stability and balance are critical for overall physical health and performance. A strong core not only supports everyday activities but also improves athletic performance and lowers the risk of injury. Including certain exercises in your routine can make a huge difference to the stability and balance of your torso. Here are five core exercises that target them effectively.

Plank power Plank variations for core strength Planks are the building blocks of core strength. By holding a straight line from head to heels, you can work several muscle groups at once. Variants like side planks or forearm planks can make the exercise harder, focusing on different torso parts. Holding each plank for thirty seconds to one minute builds endurance and stability.

Twist technique Russian twists for oblique engagement Russian twists primarily target the oblique muscles, which are essential for rotational movements and lateral stability. While sitting with your knees bent, lean back a little, maintaining a straight back, and twist your torso from one side to the other with a weight or medicine ball. Go for two sets of 15 reps on each side for improved oblique activation.

Balance boost Bird dog exercise for balance improvement The bird dog exercise is great for enhancing balance and coordination while working the core muscles. Begin on all fours with hands below shoulders and knees below hips. Extend one arm forward while extending the opposite leg behind, keeping both parallel to the ground. Hold this position for a few seconds before switching sides, repeating 10 times on each side.

Bug basics Dead bug exercise for core activation The dead bug exercise activates deep core muscles without straining the lower back. Lie on your back with arms extended toward the ceiling and legs raised at 90 degrees. Slowly lower one arm behind you while extending the opposite leg toward the floor (without touching it), then return to start position before switching sides. Perform 10 repetitions per side.