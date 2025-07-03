Want sculpted triceps? Try these exercises

Building strong triceps is key to having strong, stable arms. The triceps, situated at the back of the upper arm, are responsible for elbow extension and shoulder joint stabilization. Regularly performing targeted exercises can greatly improve triceps strength, resulting in better performance in different physical activities. Here are five effective exercises to strengthen the triceps and promote arm stability.

Drive 1 Close-grip push-ups Close-grip push-ups are a great way to target the triceps, while also working the chest and shoulders. To do this exercise, begin in a regular push-up position but keep your hands closer together under your chest. Lower your body until your chest almost hits the floor, then push back to the starting position. This exercise focuses on tricep activation more than regular push-ups.

Drive 2 Tricep dips Tricep dips effectively isolate and strengthen the triceps using body weight as resistance. Sit on a bench or chair with your hands placed next to your hips. Slide forward so that your hips are off the bench, and then lower yourself by bending at the elbows till they form a ninety-degree angle. Push through your palms to return to the starting position, keeping elbows close to sides throughout.