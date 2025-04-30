Back workout: 5 exercises you shouldn't miss
Strengthening the mid-back muscles is crucial for maintaining good posture and preventing back pain.
These muscles play a vital role in supporting the spine and facilitating movement.
Incorporating specific exercises into your routine can help enhance muscle endurance, improve flexibility, and boost overall back health.
Here are five core exercises that target the mid-back area effectively.
Rowing motion
Bent-over rows
Bent-over rows are great for hitting the mid-back muscles.
To do this exercise, stand with feet shoulder-width apart, bend slightly at knees, and lean forward at the hips while keeping the back straight.
Hold weights in each hand and pull them towards your torso by bending your elbows.
This action works the rhomboids and trapezius muscles.
Fly movement
Reverse flyes
Reverse flyes concentrate on strengthening the upper part of the mid-back.
Start by standing with feet hip-width apart, holding weights in each hand.
Bend slightly at your knees, and hinge forward from your hips while keeping a straight back.
Extend arms out to sides until they're parallel to the floor, then return to starting position.
Cable pulls
Seated cable rows
Seated cable rows work on improving muscle strength in the middle of your back.
Sit on a rowing machine with feet secured against footrests, and grasp handles attached to cables.
Pull handles towards you, keeping elbows close to your body, until hands reach rib cage level before returning slowly.
Lifting motion
Superman exercise
The superman exercise hits lower and upper parts of mid-back muscles with zero equipment.
Simply lie face down, stretch arms overhead and chest and legs off the ground.
This activates the core throughout, to be repeated during a workout session.
It is meant to strengthen the back effectively and naturally.